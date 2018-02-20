Amalya Yeghoyan appointed deputy minister of transport, communication and IT
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Amalya Yeghoyan has been appointed deputy minister of transport, communication and information technologies, the government told Armenpress.
Prior to this, Amalya Yeghoyan was the executive director of the Gyumri Information Technologies Center.
According to another decision of the PM, Boris Demirkhanyan was relieved from the post of deputy minister of transport, communication and IT on February 20.
