Int’l community’s silence on Azeri president’s statements leads to new threats from Baku – says Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The absence of an adequate reaction from the international community on Azeri President Ilham Aliyev’s statements uttering territorial claims for Armenia has encouraged Azeri defense minister Zakir Hasanov to reiterate the threat of use of force, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said.

At a February 19 meeting with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, the Azeri defense minister didn’t rule out a re-start of war at any moment.