Footage of secret US missile released

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The chopper of ABC7 News has spotted an “unusual object” at a naval air force base in Alameda, US.

ABC7 published a footage of the object, which looks like a missile, and said that it is being developed by a startup. The unnamed company doesn’t disclose any details other than it is planning to create the lightest missile.

The TV station was able to receive a document from local authorities saying the missile is called Astra, a 12 meter long rocket able to carry up to 100kg to outer space.