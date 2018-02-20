Footage of secret US missile released
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The chopper of ABC7 News has spotted an “unusual object” at a naval air force base in Alameda, US.
ABC7 published a footage of the object, which looks like a missile, and said that it is being developed by a startup. The unnamed company doesn’t disclose any details other than it is planning to create the lightest missile.
The TV station was able to receive a document from local authorities saying the missile is called Astra, a 12 meter long rocket able to carry up to 100kg to outer space.
