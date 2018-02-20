Extreme cold forecast for Europe won’t affect Armenia weather

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Extreme cold weather is forecast from February 22 in almost all countries of Europe, director of the meteorological center of Armenia Mr. Gagik Surenyan said on Facebook.

Surenyan said arctic air currents will penetrate from Siberia to Europe – reaching Spain and Portugal. Temperature will reach -25 to -30 degrees Celsius in some parts of Europe.

Surenyan said that Armenia will not be affected by the cold air flows. “The very opposite is happening here, tropical warm air currents are become more active from the south-east, which will result in an increase of temperate by 5-6 degrees until February 25”, he said.