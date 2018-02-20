LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-02-18

LONDON, FEBUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2180.50, copper price stood at $7204.00, lead price stood at $2632.00, nickel price stood at $14075.00, tin price stood at $21675.00, zinc price stood at $3586.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $82000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.