Istanbul Cassation Court decides to return “Sanasaryan Han” building to Armenian community
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Istanbul Cassation Court has made a ruling to return “Sanasaryan Han” building to the Armenian community, ARMENPRESS reports Istanbul-based Armenian “Zhamanak” periodical informs.
The Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul took a legal action in 2014 for getting back “Sanasaryan Han” from the state, but the court rejected the claim. The Patriarchate applied to the Cassation Court.
Following the nationalization “Sanasaryan Han” had served as a guest house.
