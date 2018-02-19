VTB Bank robbers still in freedom – Yerevan Police Deputy Chief presents details

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Police Chief of Yerevan Artak Poghosyan has presented details over the armed assault that took place in the Baghramyan 56 branch of VTB Bank in Yerevan. ARMENPRESS correspondent informs from the scene that Artak Poghosyan told there were two attackers. They rushed into the bank and dwmanded money with the threat to use weapons. “It’s not known that how much money they took with them. AT the moment the bank staff are checking the amount”, Poghosyan said.

He added that the attackers have managed to flee and are still in freedom.

There were customers inside the bank when the criminals entered, but they were not robbed.