Solemn awarding ceremony takes place at Artsakh’s Presidential Palace in connection with Artsakh Revival Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. A solemn awarding ceremony in connection with the Artsakh Revival Day took place at the President's Residence of Artsakh on February 19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, in his speech President Sahakyan considered the Artsakh movement among the brightest pages of the Armenian people’s modern history. "This holiday obliges us be stronger and united, consistently strengthen our independent statehood, our country's defense capacity and security, develop the economy, raise people's living conditions and solve social issues", noted Bako Sahakyan.

The Head of the State expressed confidence that together, with joint efforts we would realize our people's cherished aspirations and goals, always keeping alive the spirit of 1988.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, state minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials partook at the event.