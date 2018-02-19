Armed assault at Yerevan bank, no victims

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. An armed assault took place in the Baghramyan 56 branch of VTB Bank in Yerevan. No victims have been reported in the incident, police spokesman Edgar Janoyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Police received a report at 16:00 about an armed assault in the VTB Bank in 56 Baghramyan Street. The tactical team is currently at the scene, necessary actions are being taken”, Janoyan said, adding that no one has been hurt.