Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan offers condolences to Iranian counterpart on Tehran-Yasuj flight crash

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan extended condolences to Iran’s Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani on the Tehran-Yasuj plane crash.

“Dear colleague,

With deep sorrow we learnt about the crash of the Tehran-Yasuj flight, which claimed numerous lives”, Mr. Babloyan said in the letter.

On behalf of the Armenian parliament, the Speaker offered sympathies and condolences to Mr. Larijani, the families of the victims and the good people of Iran.

66 people on board a Aseman Airlines passenger plane that crashed Sunday in a mountainous region of Iran have been killed.

The ATR plane operated by Aseman Airlines disappeared from radar screens some 20 minutes after take-off from Tehran, local media said.

The aircraft operating a domestic flight crashed in the Kohangan Village near the Padena region, 120 Km from Semirom in Isfahan Province. According to preliminary reports the plane attempted an emergency landing in farm fields before it crashed.

The plane was carrying 60 passengers and 6 crew members.