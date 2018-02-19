French jazz violinist Didier Lockwood dies at 62

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. French jazz violinist Didier Lockwood died in Paris on February 18 at the age of 62, Deutsche Welle reports.

He died of a heart attack after a concert.

In a career spanning four decades, Lockwood played as a soloist and in groups with music ranging from progressive rock to jazz fusion, experimenting with different sounds on the electric violin.

He recorded more than 20 albums.