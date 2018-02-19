Healthcare ministry reinforces prescription requirement for antibiotics, codeine-containing medications

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. From March 1, antibiotics, hormonal medications and codeine-containing drugs will be sold exclusively under prescription in Armenia.

Deputy healthcare minister Sergey Khachatryan told a press conference that the compulsory prescription system for intravenous and anti-cancer drugs will come into force from July 1.

“2700 medications sold without prescription will be banned from buying without prescription from October 1”, he said.

According to the deputy minister, the requirement was never lifted, but was implemented insufficiently. “We designed a new procedure which increased control functions”, he said.