Aseman Airlines wreckage discovered

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Rescuers have discovered parts of the wreckage of the Iranian passenger plane which crashed on February 18, a source from Iran’s transportation ministry told RIA Novosti.

The source said the military is also participating in search operations at the crash site.

“We’ve asked the military to deploy helicopters because previous attempts to find the wreckage failed”, the source said.

The Tehran-Yasuj flight, a domestic Iranian flight operated by Aseman Airlines, disappeared from radar screens some 50 minutes into the flight.

The ATR plane crashed into the Dena Mountains in Isfahan Province.

The plane was carrying 60 passengers and 6 crew members.