‘A sophisticated converser’ – publishing executives on meeting President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan met with the country’s leading publishers on the occasion of Book Giving Day on February 19.

During the meeting in Yerevan’s Bookinist bookstore, existing issues of the publication sphere, achievements , successes and upcoming tasks were discussed.

“I would like to once again thank the President for accepting our invitation”, Bookinist executive Khachik Vardanyan told ARMENPRESS. “We talked about the existing issues of the sphere, however we didn’t forget successes also. Not only Bookinist, but also other publishers had an obvious growth in book sales and publications. Our books are competitive in the international arena with all standards. We translate books from the original which haven’t even been translated to Russian”.

Director of Antares publishing house Armen Martirosyan highlighted the fact that the President addressed the issue of setting a zero VAT for books.

Martirosyan mentioned that the President is a knowledgeable interlocutor, and said that they also discussed other issues such as supplementing community libraries with new books.

“President Serzh Sargsyan listened to what we had to say, and promised to scrutinize the issues and find possible solutions”, Edit Print director Mkrtich Karapetyan said.