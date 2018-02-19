President Sargsyan exchanges books with publishing executives on Book Giving Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. As the country is celebrating Book Giving Day, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited the Bookinist bookstore in Yerevan, where he met with executives of several publishing homes.

The President met with Mkrtich Karapetyan from Edit Print, Sokrat Mkrtchyan from Zangak, Armen Martirosyan from Antares and Khachik Vardanyan from Bookinist.

At the tea table meeting the President and the publishing home executives discussed latest achievements and existing issues of book publishing, and talked about the work as result of state-public sector cooperation for the improvement of book publishing, sales, libraries and bookstores.

The publishers presented their proposals to the President, and Sargsyan promised to discuss them with those in charge and find new opportunities for being useful to the sector.

Prior to the meeting, the President and the participants of the event congratulated each other on the occasion of poet Hovhannes Tumanyan’s birthday and Book Giving Day.

The President noted that this good tradition, the Book Giving Day, is indeed one of the best ways of celebrating the great poet’s birthday. Participants of the event exchanged books as gifts afterwards.

The President’s choice as a gift was Civilization - The West and the Rest by British historian Niall Ferguson, which he gave to the participants of the event.

Books received by the president as a gift included the Encyclopedia of Knowledge, History of Armenian Arts, The Man Without Qualities by Austrian writer Robert Musil, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince, John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars and others.

The President later toured the bookstore.