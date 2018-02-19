President of Lebanon to arrive in Armenia February 21

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun will visit Armenia February 21, al-Joumhouria daily reported.

Aoun’s delegation will include Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq, Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hassan, Tourism Minister Avedis Kedanian, State Minister for Combating Corruption Nicolas Tueini and MP Hakob Bagratuni.

President Aoun will have meetings in Yerevan with President Serzh Sargsyan, Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, and the Lebanese community of Armenia.

Issues related to economic and political cooperation will be discussed.

The sides will discuss possible ways to help advance economic partnership and strengthen diplomatic relations.