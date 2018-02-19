Italian law enforcement target infamous ‘Ndrangheta, 27 arrested

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Italian law enforcement agencies conducted a major special operation against the infamous Ndrangheta organized crime group which operates in Calabria.

Rai News 24 reported that 27 people have been arrested, with over 100 million Euro worth of property seized.

Local media said the operation was carried out in several regions of Italy simultaneously.

The arrested individuals are accused for mafia affiliation, extortion, racketeering, money laundering, illicit financial transactions, tax evasion and other crimes.

The ‘Ndrangheta is an organized crime group centered in Calabria, Italy. 'Ndrangheta became the most powerful crime syndicate in Italy in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

According to a 2013 "Threat Assessment on Italian Organised Crime" of Europol, the 'Ndrangheta is among the richest and most powerful organised crime groups at a global level.