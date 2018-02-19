Israeli opposition vows to continue seeking recognition of Armenian Genocide – exclusive commentary from Yesh Atid

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Israel’s opposition is determined to continue seeking the country’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

On February 14, opposition party Yesh Atid president Yair Apid introduced a resolution in the Israeli Parliament for debate to recognize the Armenian Genocide, but the bill did not gain enough votes for passing – with 41 lawmakers voting against, and 28 voting in favor.

"We will keep fighting to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide because it is the right and moral thing to do,” Yair Zivan – spokesperson for the Yesh Atid party told ARMENPRESS in an exclusive commentary.

During debates of the bill Mr. Lapid had said : “There is no reason for the Knesset [Israeli parliament] which represents a country which went through the Holocaust, not to recognize the Armenian Genocide and not to have a commemoration day”.

It was the first time that an Armenian Genocide bill was introduced for debates at the plenary session of the Israeli parliament.

Earlier in 2016 the education affairs committee of the Knesset had recognized the Armenian Genocide.

Araks Kasyan