Florida school shooting survivors to rally for gun control

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Survivors of the Parkland school shooting in Florida, USA will gather to rally in Washington D.C. and other cities to demand gun control in the country.

The rallies will begin from March 24, a student of a Florida school told CNN.

A gunman unleashed horror at his former high school in South Florida on Wednesday, authorities said, slaughtering at least 17 unsuspecting students and adults.

The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, 19, gunned down victims with a rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland shortly before 3 p.m. after he allegedly activated a fire alarm, sending people outside unaware of what was to come, officials said.