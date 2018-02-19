US celebrates Presidents’ Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The third Monday of February is celebrated as Presidents’ Day in the United States of America. The day is also known as Washington’s Birthday – in honor of the first US President, who was born on February 22, 1732.

The holiday can take place between February 15 through February 21 inclusive.

Washington's Birthday officially honors the life and work of George Washington, the first president of the United States. The day commemorates past presidents of the USA. Washington's Birthday is sometimes known as Presidents' Day. This is because while most states have adopted Washington's Birthday, some states officially celebrate Presidents' Day.

Some states pay particular attention to Abraham Lincoln, as his birthday was also in mid-February. In the weeks or days leading up to the holiday, schools often organize events and lessons for students about the presidents of the United States and George Washington in particular. It is a popular day for stores to start their sales.

The US federal holiday is on the third Monday of February each year, but records show that George Washington's birthday is on February 22.

Washington's Birthday is a United States federal holiday.

Colloquially, the day is also now widely known as Presidents' Day and is often an occasion to honor the incumbent president and all persons who have served as president, not just George Washington.

The day is a state holiday in most states, with official names including Washington's Birthday, Presidents' Day, President's Day, and Washington's and Lincoln's Birthday.