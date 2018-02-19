Jermuk tourism town’s leader considers community’s consolidation successful

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Vardan Hovhannisyan, leader of Jermuk community of Vayots Dzor province, says the consolidation of communities is beneficial for the adjacent villages, especially in terms of tourism development.

He told Armenpress that their consolidated community is among the successful ones.

“As a result of the community consolidations, Kechut, Gndevaz, Karmrashen and Herher villages joined us. I can state that our budget has doubled and today we have a chance to change the status of the overall community and further develop it. The community’s consolidation is very beneficial for our rural communities since they today as well are part of Jermuk, a center for tourism”, he said.

As a result of the consolidation of 465 communities within the frames of programs implemented in 2016-2017, 52 communities were formed. In 2018-2019 it is planned to continue the administrative-territorial reforms and complete the community consolidation process.

Lilit Demuryan