Diplomats work to solve North Korean nuclear problem, says Tillerson

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The US will continue diplomatic efforts for solving the North Korean nuclear issue as long as “the first bomb hasn’t fallen”, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

“I intend to use the entire time which I have”, he said.

“My job is to make sure there are no reasons for bombs to fall. We don’t know for sure how much time is left””, Tillerson said in a CBS interview.