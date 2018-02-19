Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

ISIS claims responsibility for Dagestan church attack


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Islamic State terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the attack on a church in Dagestan, Russia, according to SITE Intelligence Group.

Five women have been killed and 4 others wounded as a gunman opened fire at churchgoers in Kizlyar, a small town in Dagestan, Russia.

SWAT teams neutralized the suspect, who was identified as 22 year old Khalil Khalilov.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration