ISIS claims responsibility for Dagestan church attack

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Islamic State terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the attack on a church in Dagestan, Russia, according to SITE Intelligence Group.

Five women have been killed and 4 others wounded as a gunman opened fire at churchgoers in Kizlyar, a small town in Dagestan, Russia.

SWAT teams neutralized the suspect, who was identified as 22 year old Khalil Khalilov.