February 19 – Armenia celebrates Book Giving Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Literature, book are our close friends and relatives. They open new horizons for us, enable us to recognize the world, complex human relationships, teach us to love, dream and fight. February 19, the birthday of renowned Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan, is celebrated in Armenia as the Book Giving Day aimed at increasing the interest and love towards books.

The holiday was introduced in Armenia since 2008 thanks to the initiative of late President of the Writers’ Union of Armenia Levon Ananyan.

Culture minister Armen Amiryan told Armenpress that he hasn’t yet decided what books he are going to give, but added that on that day he will visit the National Children's Library named after Khnko Aper to participate in the 14th traditional Yerevan Book fair for children. “I will choose any book for children and on that day I will read a fairy tale for kids”, the minister said.

According to him, this holiday is very important to once again draw the attention of our public to the book, book publishing and to attract towards the writers in general. “I think in this sense more is needed to be done than the Book holiday and giving books to each other. More large-scale events can be held in this regard”, he added.

Giving books to each other already becomes a very good tradition in Armenia.

According to the decision of the Armenian government, the culture ministry and the Writers’ Union of Armenia every year distribute books, which were published by the state assistance and were not sold, between the libraries of provinces and communities, as well as those of Artsakh and Javakheti.



