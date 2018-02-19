Road condition update: 19/02/2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that on February 19 as of 08:15 the roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

Precipitation from time to time is expected in most of the regions at night of February 19. On February 20-23 no precipitation is expected.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed. Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Snowfalls hit the highways of Ararat, Kotayk provinces, Talin, Gavar, Vardenis towns.

All drivers are urged to use winter tires.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.