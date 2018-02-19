Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Armenian track & field athlete wins gold at Balkan Championship in Istanbul


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENRESS. Levon Aghasyan, track and field athlete of Armenia’s national team has won the gold medal at the Balkan Championship.

Aghasyan had earlier represented Armenia at the 31st Summer Olympic Games.

Aghasyan won the triple jump event in the Istanbul championship with a result of 16,35 meters.

Bulgarian athletes took silver and bronze.

11 athletes from Armenia competed at the event.




