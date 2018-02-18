Armenia PM offers sympathies to Iran first vice president on Aseman Airlines crash

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan extended condolences to Iran’s first Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri on the fatal plane crash in the Isfahan Province, Iran, the PM’s office said.

“On behalf of the Armenian government I extend condolences to you and the good people of Iran on the Tehran-Yasuj flight disaster. At this difficult moment, we express our support to the brotherly people of Iran, wishing patience to the families of the victims”, PM Karapetyan said in a letter.

66 people on board a Aseman Airlines passenger plane that crashed Sunday in a mountainous region of Iran have been killed, executives of the airline told local media.

The ATR plane operated by Aseman Airlines disappeared from radar screens some 20 minutes after take-off from Tehran, local media said.

The aircraft operating a domestic flight crashed in the Kohangan Village near the Padena region, 120 Km from Semirom in Isfahan Province. According to preliminary reports the plane attempted an emergency landing in farm fields before it crashed.

The plane was carrying 60 passengers and 6 crew members.