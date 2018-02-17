Armenia negotiates with interested countries on creating Black Sea-Persian Gulf transit corridor - president

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has been negotiating with all interested countries with the objective of creating a new transit corridor between the Black Sea and the Persian Gulf, President Serzh Sargsyan said at the Munich Security Conference. “ We hope that their successful conclusion will render a list of beneficiaries that will be far more extensive than the countries engaged in the negotiations process”, the President said.

He expressed opinion that collaboration of the member States of the EU and EAEU in both bilateral and multilateral settings is consistent with shared interests and will contribute to economic advancement.

“Armenia has always been open for cooperation, and has respected the interests of others and done her best to match them. We have always attempted not to impose upon our partners a choice, and whenever possible, to build an environment of positive cooperation. I can say that all of our partners have by and large supported this policy of ours and the steps taken as a result of it. Armenia acceded to the Eurasian Economic Union with a clear understanding that doing so would best serve the development of our economy and the future of our nation. The results achieved since our accession do prove our trust in the path we embarked upon. Meanwhile, it has in no shape or way impeded our cooperation with the European Union, especially in the areas of institutional reforms and modernization.”

Mentioning that the recently signed CEPA elevated cooperation with the European Union, the president noted that it is now important for the ratification of this document to proceed at due speed.

“Modernization is a constant process, which makes us keep pace with the times. We shall always strive to cooperate with all those powers that boast great achievements and can contribute to the modernization of my country. The above policy facilitates Armenia’s cooperation with both the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union. It also unleashes opportunities for everyone who is interested in the development of entrepreneurial ties with these two integration structures”, the president continued.