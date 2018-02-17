Armenian president schools Azeri delegate on history at Munich Security Conference

MUNICH, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict can be settled only in case of the Azerbaijani leadership refusing from its unrealistic expectations, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said in response to a question from an Azeri delegate at the Munich Security Conference.

The Azeri delegate was even interrupted by the panel discussion’s moderator, because the lengthy question started to resemble more of a political statement.

“Let me ask you a rhetoric question – if the leader of your country is making territorial claims towards Yerevan this year, when in October we will mark the 2800th anniversary of the city’s foundation, how can the NK conflict be resolved? You want to live free, you want to live in Karabakh, I reassure you that the people of Nagorno Karabakh also want to live free, and they want to live on their historic territories, where their legacy has a history of thousands of years. They don’t want you destroying this legacy”, the President said.

The President noted that everybody is aware of the reasons why certain territories surrounding NK are under the control of Artsakh’s defense forces. In addition, the people of NK expressed their desire to live independently through a referendum during the collapse of the Soviet Union, while the then-authorities of Azerbaijan attempted to obstruct the legitimate and lawful desire of the people of NK through force. The President also mentioned that during that time the EU displayed a very positive attitude and accepted the self-determination right of NK.

“I hate war, but we had to provide a security zone in order to protect ourselves. We are ready for a peaceful settlement of the conflict if the Azerbaijani leadership displays reasoning and sits at the negotiations table. This issue can be solved through mutual understanding and mutual understanding only”, the President said.

The Armenian President stressed the 2800 year old history of Yerevan, the Armenian capital. “The Armenian people are living on their historic land for at least 5000 years, the Azerbaijanis and other peoples who God knows when started identifying themselves cannot break the will of the Armenian people”, the President said.