Sargsyan blasts Aliyev's latest statement as 'delirium' at Munich Security Conference

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s position regarding the Nagorno Karabakh issue is a flagrant violation of the Helsinki spirit. It is particularly evident in the recently-launched election campaign in Azerbaijan, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said in remarks at the Munich Security Conference during the In or Out – The Countries in Between Russia and Europe Panel Discussion. The President noted how his Azeri counterpart recently went as far as uttering territorial claims for Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, calling it a historically Azerbaijani territory.

“[It’s]nothing but delirium - which can have serious consequences if Europe turns a blind eye to it.

The Nagorno Karabakh issue must be resolved as soon as possible, and by peaceful means. This mission of ours is led by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, namely the Russian Federation, France, and the United States of America.

The three principles of international law – non-use of force or threat to use force, peoples’ equality and right to self-determination, and territorial integrity – have been proposed by them as the cornerstones of the peace process. The European Union in turn has reiterated on numerous occasions that it supports the efforts and proposals of the Co-Chairs.

The efforts to resolve the Nagorno Karabakh issue can serve as an example of how Russia, the EU, and the US can positively coordinate their positions for the benefit of international peace and security. We desire to see more frequent manifestations of such common positions. It is especially important, since conflicts in all corners of the world are increasing and expanding. We are concerned by the sweeping changes taking place in the Middle East and elsewhere, which are accompanied by never-ending wars. We are concerned by the state failure and disintegration of a number of countries. We need to think of cooperative, comprehensive, and indivisible security, so as to effectively respond to those challenges. This is the only possible and realistic way to overcome the current crises,” the President said.