Munich Security Conference: President Sargsyan stresses Armenia’s top foreign, security policy issues

MUNICH, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan delivered a speech at the Munich Security Conference on February 17.

In the speech the President noted Armenia’s top foreign and security policy issues.

President Sargsyan also mentioned the current phase of the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armenia’s readiness for normalizing relations with Turkey, and the lack of constructive efforts from Turkey.

The Armenian President spoke about the recent progress in expanding relations with the European Union with CEPA – Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and the wide opportunities of EU-EEU cooperation.

Global leaders have gathered for the Munich Security Conference, which kicked off February 16 and will take place until February 18.

A more detailed coverage of the Armenian President’s speech will be available soon.