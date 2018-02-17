European Stocks - 16-02-18

MOSCOW, FEBUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 16 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.86% to 12451.96 points, French CAC 40 is up by 1.13% to 5281.58 points, British FTSE is up by 0.83% to 7294.70 points, Russian MICEX is down by 0.45% to 2255.27 points, and RTSI is down by 0.21% to 1263.14 points.