President Sargsyan pays working visit to Germany


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan paid a working visit to Germany on February 17 to participate in Munich Security Conference.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan will give a speech at the conference.




