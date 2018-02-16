Armen Sarkissian gives consent to become Armenian President’s candidate

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan met today with Armen Sarkissian, who had been offered by the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) to become the ruling party’s candidate for the President of Armenia. During the previous meeting with Serzh Sargsyan, Armen Sarkissina had asked for some time to be able to hold meetings with different political forces, the leadership of Artsakh, business and science representatives and the public sector.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian noted that the planned meetings are over based on which he has made a decision. Armen Sarkissina presented the reasons behind his decision in the meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan.

“Honorable Mr. Sarkissian,

A month ago I offered you on behalf of the Republican Party of Armenia to become the candidate of the new President of Armenia. You promised to seriously ponder over that. During this month you have had numerous meetings with both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces, NGOs, intellectuals and you also visited Artsakh. Of course, I attentively followed your meetings through media. They were also very attentive towards you and were extremely inspective towards any of your step, analyzed what you said and your biography”, President Serzh Sargsyan said, noting that there were both sober and ridiculous comments. “You displayed tolerance, patience and readiness for dialogue. These features are of key importance in life in general and just necessity for a head of state. Now I think It’s time for you to give an answer”, Sargsyan said.

Armen Sarkissian first thanked President Serzh Sargsyan and the Republican party of Armenia for the confidence towards him and great expectations from him, noting that he well understands that the position of the President of the Republic is not only very honorable, but also contains great responsibility.

“This is the reason why I asked you to give me time to ponder and hold meetings”, Sarkissina said. Speaking about his visit to Artsakh, Armen Sarkissian said that Artsakh is not only our pride and inseparable part of our people and history, but also the national dignity of Armenians. “If I am elected the President of the Republic, I will try to contribute to the foreign policy of Armenia, economic issues, attracting investments, but what I assess very important is the strengthening of national unity and Armenia-Diaspora relations”, Armen Sarkissian said, adding that he attaches great importance to education and stressed that the future President of Armenia should support and encourage that sphere.

“Mr. President, I want to emphasize that as regards to the issues raised by you I am convinced that I will be able to carry out the high responsibilities with honor”, Armen Sarkissian said, adding that he is ready to spare no efforts and vigor to fulfill that very responsible mission, if elected by the National Assembly.

The President of the Republic hoped that by giving start to the procedures provided for by the Constitution, brilliant results will be recorded.