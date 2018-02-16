Giuseppe Caccavale’s book on Armenia out now in Italy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The presentation of Armenia. Ossip Mandelstam. Dessins by Italian art critic Giuseppe Caccavale was held February 13 in Rome’s National Gallery of Contemporary Arts. The event was held in cooperation with the Armenian Embassy in Italy, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Giuseppe Caccavale, Italian novelist Erri De Luca and art critic Marcella Cosu were among speakers at the event.

H.E. Victoria Baghdasaryan, Ambassador of Armenia to Italy, delivered opening remarks.

Giuseppe Caccavale and Erri De Luca presented Armenia as described by Ossip Mandelstam – as a crossroad of European and Eastern civilizations.

Mandelstam’s poems about Armenia, both in the original language and Armenia and Italian were recited.