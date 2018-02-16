Die Welt reporter Deniz Yucel to leave Turkey jail after 1 year of detention

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Die Welt journalist Deniz Yucel is being freed from jail in Turkey after a year in detention accused of spreading propaganda, German officials say, BBC reports.

His case was an irritant in German-Turkish relations, and on Thursday Chancellor Angela Merkel had pressed for his release.

Mr Yucel, 44, was arrested in Istanbul a year ago and accused of writing propaganda in support of terrorism.

The journalist has both German and Turkish citizenship. On a visit to Germany on Thursday the Turkish Prime Minister, Binali Yildirim, had voiced hope that proceedings in Mr Yucel's case could be speeded up.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has confirmed that Mr Yucel will now leave Turkey. He said it was a result of German diplomatic efforts.