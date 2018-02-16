Israeli Knesset Speaker gives preliminary confirmation for Armenia visit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Knesset (parliament of Israel) Yuli Yoel Edelstein gave a preliminary agreement to arrive in Armenia on an official visit, Gagik Minasyan – head of the Armenia-Israel parliamentary friendship group said at a press conference, presenting the results of the Armenian parliamentary delegation’s visit to Israel, Armenpress reports.

“We have invited the Speaker of the Israeli Knesset to pay an official visit to Armenia, and we have already received the preliminary approval”, Minasyan said.

Gagik Minasyan said they have informed the Knesset Speaker that this year the 100th anniversary of the First Republic is celebrated in Armenia and invited him to attend these celebrations in Armenia. Minasyan noted that the visit of the Knesset Speaker to Armenia is very important since previously no such visit at the Knesset Speaker’s level has been made to Armenia.