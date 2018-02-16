Two bills on Armenian Genocide to be debated before Netherlands parliament’s spring leave

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The bills on Armenian Genocide, put into circulation in the Netherlands, will be debated before the parliament’s spring leave.

Masis Abrahamyan – chairman of the Armenian National Committee of the Netherlands, told Armenpress that the parliament has not yet adopted the bills.

On February 15 a Q&A session was planned in the parliament during which the bills on the Genocide would be debated.

“The debate, however, was postponed. We think the bills will be debated before the parliament’s spring leave, nearly in two weeks. As for the rumors that the parliament of the Netherlands has adopted them, I think some media outlets showed a little haste. There is no such decision on the paper yet”, he said, adding that in general there is a positive mood among the lawmakers in regard to these bills, and the experts and legislators have no doubt over the adoption of the bills.

Joël Voordewind, representing the Christian Union party of the Netherlands, put into circulation two new bills on the Armenian Genocide. The first one seems is the confirmation of the 2004 decision, and the second one is a decision imposing a visit of the government’s representative, and if it is adopted, visit at the ministerial level to the Tsitsernakaberd is expected.

The Armenian media outlets citing the Nltimes.nl reported that the bills were adopted, however, the parliament has not yet discussed them.