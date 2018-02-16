Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 February

Turkey offers US to jointly deploy troops in Manbij


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has offered the US to jointly deploy troops in Manbij, and also stated that the Kurdish People’s Self Defense Forces must retreat eastbound from the Euphrates, Reuters reported citing a Turkish official.

According to him, the US is considering the proposals, which was done during Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Ankara.




