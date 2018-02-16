iPhone 7 price drops drastically in Russia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The price of a 32gb iPhone 7 in Russia has decreased by 40% since it became available in the market, Hit-Tech Mail.Ru experts said.

It’s price was 56,900 rubles when it debuted in the market in September of 2016, whereas now the average price of the model is 35,000 Rubles.

Earlier MTS reported that a record of 28,4 million smartphone devices have been sold in 2017, an increase of 6% against 2016.