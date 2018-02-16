President of Artsakh attends reporting meeting of Public Prosecutor's Office

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on February 16 participated in the reporting meeting of the Artsakh Republic Public Prosecutor's Office summarizing the results of the structure's activities in 2017, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Head of the State rated the overall activity of Public Prosecutor's Office for the year of 2017 as satisfactory.

Bako Sahakyan underlined the necessity of thoroughly examining the results of the implemented activities, carrying out analyses to evaluate on an objective manner the situation and undertaking concrete steps to solve the existing problems.

"Among the important factors underlying the proper realization of the set tasks we could mention ensuring the corresponding level of professionalism, principal stance and necessary human qualities", mentioned the Head of the State in his speech.