Parliament Speaker proposes Hrays Tovmasyan’s candidacy for position of member of Constitutional Court


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan proposed Hrays Tovmasyan’s candidacy for the position of the member of the Constitutional Court, the Parliament told Armenpress.

On February 16 Hrayr Tovmasyan, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on State and Legal Affairs and Protection of Human Rights, submitted an application for resignation to the Speaker of the Parliament.




