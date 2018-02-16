Turkey’s Erdogan, Secretary Tillerson hold over three-hour meeting in Ankara

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held more than three-hour meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Ankara, Diken reports.

After the meeting the statement of the Turkish Presidential office said the regional developments, fight against terrorism and bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting. The officials specifically touched upon the situation in Syria and Iraq. “At the meeting Tillerson was introduced on Turkey’s priorities and expectations in these matters”, the statement said.

On February 16 Secretary Tillerson will also meet with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The US-Turkey relations became tense recently due to the Turkish military operations, called Olive Branch, in Syria’s Afrin.