Thousands gather for vigil after Florida school shooting

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. A few thousand people gathered for a vigil in honor of the 17 victims of the latest school shooting in US.

On February 14, a gunman entered shot dead 17 people in a Florida high school.

The central part of the vigil is an amphitheater with 17 angel sculptures, symbolizing the victims, CNN reported.

Earlier President Donald Trump tweeted : “So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

The White House issued a proclamation of the president, which reads: “As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence perpetrated on February 14, 2018, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, February 19, 2018. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations”.

The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, 19, carried a black duffel bag and backpack, where he hid loaded magazines, the report said. He arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in an Uber at 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday and pulled out a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle, the New York Times reported citing the police documents.

Cruz faces 17 counts of premeditated murder.