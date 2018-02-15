It obviously does not contribute to de-escalation - Russian MFA comments on Aliyev’s announcement of “bringing Yerevan back”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on the announcement of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on February 8 during the congress of the ruling party of Azerbaijan Yeni Azərbaycan, where he said that “pressures against Armenia will be continued in order they bring back their historical lands, Yerevan and Armenia in general”.

ARMENPRESS reports during a weekly briefing answering the question of the "Public Agenda" program of Armenia's Public TV about how the Russian MFA assesses the announcement, the official representative of the RF MFA Maria Zakharova said, “We watched the speech of the Azerbaijani president in Russia during the congress of the ruling party. We know very well that the relations of Azerbaijan with neighboring Armenia are extremely tense and such announcements obviously do not de-escalate the situation”.