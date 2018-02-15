Russia hopes for settlement or real progress in NK conflict following electoral processes in Armenia and Azerbaijan in April

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia expects a settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the RF MFA Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing answering the question of a reporter if there are hopes that following the electoral processes in Armenia and Azerbaijan in April a solution or real progress in Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be possible to achieved.

“We hope that conflict will find a solution. As you know we pay special attention to that issue and, what is more, actively work in the direction of the implementation of the works outlined by the sides”, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova saying.