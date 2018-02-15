President Sargsyan sends condolence letter to U.S. President Trump

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a condolence letter to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of the tragic event in one of the schools of Florida’s Parkland city that claimed dozens of innocent lives.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Sargsyan expressed solidarity with the friendly people of the USA, the families and relatives of the victims, wishing them endurance and courage and speedy recovery to the injured.