Newly appointed Ambassador of Chile delivers copies of credential to Armenian FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Chile to Armenia Rodrigo Nieto Maturana (residence in Moscow) delivered the copies of his credentials to FM Nalbandian on February 15, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Congratulating Ambassador Maturana on the appointment, FM Nalbandian noted that the official visit of President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan to Chile in 2014 gave a new impetus to bilateral relations. The Foreign Minister hoped that Ambassador Maturana will foster the implementation of the agreements reached in the sidelines of the President’s visit.

Thanking for the reception and the warm wishes, Rodrigo Nieto Maturana assured that Chile is interested in deepening relations with Armenia, assuring that he will spare no efforts for that goal.

Edward Nalbandian expressed gratitude to Ambassador Maturana for the adoption of the resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide by the Senate in 2007 and the parliament in 2015.

During the meeting Minister Nalbandian presented to his interlocutor the recent developments over Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process, and the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries aimed at an exclusively peaceful settlement to the conflict.