Artsakh President holds meeting with Afghan War Vet Union members

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting on February 15 with a group of members of the Artsakh Union of the Afghanistan War Veterans led by head of the organization Yesay Balayan, the president’s office said.

A range of issues related to the activity of the union were discussed during the meeting.

The President highlighted the participation of the Afghanistan war veterans in the Artsakh National Liberation War, signifying their contribution to the patriotic upbringing of the younger generation too.