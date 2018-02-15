European Commission accuses Facebook, Twitter in insufficient protection of user rights

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Facebook and Twitter are insufficiently using EU regulations on user rights protection, DPA reported citing a document of the European Commission.

The European Commission accuses Twitter for changing the general terms of use without notification. In addition, Facebook and Twitter remove overloaded content without the knowledge of users, Zeit reports.

The newspaper mentions that EU member countries bear respsniblity of protecting users’ rights, and only they can issue relevant fines.

The General Data Privacy Regulations (GDPR) will come into force in the end of May in the European Union.

Facebook has already said it will re-design its services for Europe in accordance to the new terms.